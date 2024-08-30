EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Charo Santos praises Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto for success of ‘Un/Happy For You’

Photo courtesy: @juliabarretto, @charosantos/IG

Charo Santos-Concio extended her congratulations to Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto for the remarkable success of their reunion film, “Un/Happy For You.”

Taking to Instagram, Santos-Concio shared a reel featuring her moments with the on-screen duo, alongside clips from the production and promotional events of the blockbuster film.

“From day one, I knew that your chemistry was unique,” Santos-Concio expressed in her post.

 

In response, Barretto left a heartfelt comment, thanking the former ABS-CBN president: “Thank you Ma’am Charo for your kindness always.”

Just last Wednesday, Star Cinema announced that “Un/Happy For You” has grossed P320 million worldwide since its release.

The film is currently in its third week in theaters.

