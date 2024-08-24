EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome first baby, Jack Blues

Photo courtesy: @justinbieber/IG

Hailey and Justin Bieber are officially parents to a baby boy!

The Canadian singer and his model-entrepreneur wife welcomed their first child, named Jack Blues Bieber, on Friday, August 23.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the “Love Yourself” singer said in an Instagram post, showing the baby’s feet.

 

Justin and Hailey first revealed that they were expecting a child in May after sharing a series of photos and videos from their vow renewal.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

