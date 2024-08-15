BINI Gwen appeals to fans to respect their privacy

P-pop group BINI member Gwen took to social media to ask Blooms to respect the group’s privacy.

This came after the girl group encountered fans knocking on their hotel room doors asking for photos following their concert in Canada.

“Nakakalungkot, palala na nang palala. I really hope everyone respects people’s privacy. ” Gwen said in a post on X.

“We appreciate your love and support and we always try na mapagbigyan kayo sa pagpapicture but pleasee… not to the point you’ll go knock on our rooms just for pictures. Thank you,” the artist added.

BINI member Aiah also shared the same sentiments, saying the group needs enough time to rest to bring more positive energy to their fans.

“We genuinely care for and appreciate everyone who support us. However, at the end of the day, tao lang din kami and need din namin ng personal time and space para makapag recharge. Recharged bini girlies = renewed energy and positive spirit that can radiate to everyone else,” Aiah replied.