Angeline Quinto releases English version of BTS-inspired K-drama OST

Angeline Quinto is taking her title as the Philippines’ “Queen of Teleserye Theme Song” to another level as she releases an English version of the official soundtrack (OST) of a BTS-inspired Korean drama series.

The OPM singer announced the release of her version of “Take It All” on her Instagram account, originally performed by South Korean artist JEMMA.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce my very first project under my new record label, Universal Records Philippines! I just recorded an English version of the OST ‘Take It All’ from the captivating 2024 K-Drama series ‘Begins ≠ Youth.’ This is such a special milestone for me, marking my first notable release with Universal Records,” Quinto said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto)

“Begins ≠ Youth” was based on the fictional narrative “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” of K-pop sensation BTS released in April this year.

“Working on this project has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for you all to hear it! BTS Fans and ARMYs out there, please support my version of ‘Take It All.’ 💜 It’s out now on your favorite digital streaming platforms!” Quinto said.