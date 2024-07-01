Veteran actor-director Manny Castañeda passes away

Veteran actor and director Manny Castañeda passed away, Film Development Council of the Philippines chair and CEO Joey Javier Reyes said.

Reyes mourns the death of Castañeda in a Facebook post, saying it would never be the same without his best friend.

“We have been friends for sixty-one years … and how you have left. Honestly, I do not know how it is going to be without my best friend just sitting out there ready to bitch it out with me,” Reyes said in a Facebook post on July 1.

However, the cause of death was not mentioned.

“We were eight years old when we met. We missed a number of years between the final years of grade school and high school,” Reyes said, sharing a black and white photo of him with Castañeda.

“But we made such a big deal about how we found each other again at the canteen in De la Salle College then … And we were inseparable since that time, all throughout college … until we both ended up teaching then finding our place in the insane world of show business,” Reyes added.

Castañeda was known for his films “Nakaw na Sandali” (1997), “Sa Kabilugan ng Buwan” (1997), and “Ganito ako Magmahal” (1999).

He also appeared as an actor in “Oro, Plata, Mata” (1982), “Darna” (1991), and “Bukas Luluhod ang mga Tala” (1984)

“No, it is not going to be the same. But His Will Be Done. I know you are now having a major time giving an update to Don and Khryss and all our friends who are having eternal coffee breaks in the Great Beyond. And I know that where you are … you will on the lookout for me, Erick Vidania, Cal Lim, Cristina A. Rodriguez, Raymund Barcelon, George Lim… everybody in our close knit circle,” Reyes continued.

“I never told this [to] you when you were around because I knew you would just cringe and tell me to shut up — but you are such a great part of my life because you are my irreplaceable BFF. I am going to miss you big time,” he added.