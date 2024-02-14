‘I refuse to die’ Kris Aquino reveals next 6 months crucial in her health battle

Kris Aquino bared more information on her ongoing battle against a number of autoimmune diseases in a tell-all interview with Kapuso host Boy Abunda.

Aquino is now in the United States for her treatment and said that the next six months will be crucial for her in terms of her medication.

“I’m sorry na parang ang kapal ng mukha ko dahil ang tagal niyo na akong pinagdarasal but I really need it now because on Monday papasok ako sa ospital at may susubukan kaming biological na gamot,” said Aquino.

“Kung hindi ito tumalab, I stand a very strong chance of having cardiac arrest, as in pwedeng in my sleep or kung anuman ang ginagawa ko, tumigil na lang ‘yung pagtibok ng puso,” she added.

Abunda said that it was his most difficult interview since it was Aquino’s first onscreen appearance since she went to the US.

Abunda and Aquino were former talk show partners back in ABS-CBN.

“Pagkatapos ng episode na ito, maraming viewers puwede na maging doktor,” said Aquino.

The actress said that her right lung is now affected due to her third autoimmune disease.

“I could have a stroke at any time. I would have been fine if hindi ako nagka-autoimmune,” she added.

Aquino said that for now, she is considering everyday as a miracle and a blessing.

“Bawat araw, especially now na birthday ko pa, pahiram na lang ‘to ng Diyos — binigyan ako ng bonus. So whatever days are left, kung anuman natitira, it’s a blessing. But I really want to stay alive. I mean, sino ba naman gusto sabihin, ‘Handa na akong mamatay.’ I don’t think any of us can say that,” she said.

Aquino said her two sons Bimby and Josh will be going back to the Philippines as she takes on another risky treatment on Monday.

She also asked for prayers for strength in her ordeal.

“Hindi ko kayo bibiguin dahil sumuko ako. Wala sa pananaw ko sa buhay na puwedeng sumuko, kailangan lumaban. Hindi ko ipapahiya ang sarili ko sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo ako ng pinakamagandang regalo — pagmamahal, suporta at pagdarasal niyo,” Aquino said.