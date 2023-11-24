EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘I’m always gonna have love for her’: Elijah Canlas confirms breakup with Miles Ocampo

Staff Report

Actor Elijah Canlas has confirmed that he and TV host-actress Miles Ocampo have broken up.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Canlas revealed that they parted ways “a couple of months ago.”

“We went through a rough patch recently mainly because we are going through our own stuff,” the actor told ABS-CBN.

“We are okay, we are not mad at each other… I’m always gonna have love for her and support her with what she does but right now we are taking our time figuring things out,” he added.

Canlas and Ocampo first made their relationship public in 2022, but they chose to keep their relationship private.

The two are now focusing on their own careers. Canlas is making a name for himself with his exceptional acting skills in the series “Senior High,” while Ocampo serves as one of the regular hosts on TV5’s noontime variety show E.A.T.

