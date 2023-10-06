Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder: The Top 10 Reasons to Experience Disney on Ice in Abu Dhabi

Prepare to embark on a journey of wonder and enchantment as Disney On Ice presents a spectacular celebration that will ignite the imaginations of audiences young and old. Here are 10 compelling reasons why you simply cannot miss this magical show:

Beloved Disney Stories: Immerse yourself in the timeless tales of Disney’s Moana, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. These cherished stories will come to life on the ice like never before.

2. Empowered Disney Princesses: Witness the strength and determination of seven empowered Disney Princesses as they fearlessly embrace the unknown, proving that dreams can come true. These iconic heroines are an inspiration for all.

3. Disney’s Frozen Magic: Join Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they embark on an unforgettable journey filled with sisterly love, courage, and the power of true friendship.

4. Disney Pixar’s Coco: Travel to the Land of the Dead with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco and experience a vibrant, cultural celebration that will touch your heart and soul.

5. High-Flying Jumps: Be amazed by the high-flying jumps and breathtaking acrobatics that will leave you in awe as your favorite Disney characters take to the ice.

6. Innovative Lighting: Cutting-edge lighting effects will transport you into a world of imagination, enhancing the magic of Disney’s beloved tales.

7. Elaborate Props: Elaborate props and set designs will create a mesmerizing ambiance that immerses you in the enchanting worlds of Disney.

8. Glamorous Costumes: Admire the stunning costumes worn by the talented skaters, adding an extra layer of beauty and authenticity to the performance.

9. Mickey and Minnie: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will remind you of the power of laughter, optimism, and hope, making this a show for audiences of all ages.

10. A Reason to Believe: Above all, Disney On Ice is a celebration of believing in yourself and your dreams. It’s a heartwarming reminder that anything is possible when you have the courage to pursue your own “happily ever after.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic, adventure, and heart of Disney On Ice. Join us at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable celebration that will leave you believing in the power of imagination and dreams.

Event Details and Pricing:

Dates and Showtimes:

Wednesday, 11th October 2023 (Opening Night): Witness the grand premiere at 7:30 PM.

Thursday, 12th October 2023: Be enchanted at 7:30 PM.

Friday, 13th October 2023: Choose between the matinee at 3:30 PM or the evening performance at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, 14th October 2023:

Morning: Wake up to magic at 11:30 AM.

Matinee: Catch the afternoon spectacle at 3:30 PM.

Evening: Conclude your day with wonder at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, 15th October 2023:

Morning: Start your day with enchantment at 11:30 AM.

Matinee: Revel in the magic during the afternoon performance at 3:30 PM.

Evening: End the week on a high note at 7:30 PM.

Location: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.etihadarena.ae

Ticket Categories and Prices:

Royal: AED 1000

VIP: AED 550

Platinum: AED 360

Gold: AED 260

Silver: AED 160

Bronze: AED 80

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce