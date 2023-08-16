Yassi Pressman, bf confirm split amid Sandro Marcos link

Yassi Pressman and Jon Semira confirmed that they have already ended their relationship.

The social media clarification was posted as Yassi was seen sharing moments with presidential son Sandro Marcos in viral video clips.

“After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends. It’s been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only,” Semira wrote.

Semira also dismissed third party rumors as the cause of their split.

“The third party rumors are false. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had. Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it. We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this,” Semira added.

Pressman and Semira confirmed their relationship last May.

Pressman said in a GMA News interview that she and Sandro are just friends.

“‘Yung mga nakikita ko po kay Sandro hindi po ‘yun totoo at all. Tawang-tawa nga po kami. Nilalagyan lang po ng malisya dahil na-slow mo, nalagyan ng music, ” she pointed out.