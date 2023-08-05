Vice Ganda says love story with Ion Perez is ‘revolutionary’

Vice Ganda said that her love story with Ion Perez is revolutionary.

Vice shared photos of their wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States of America in 2021.

“Ours is not just a simple love story. It’s revolutionary. Something I will always be very proud of. Even in my next life,” Vice wrote.

Paolo Ballesteros, Brigiding, Tim Yap, Rayver Cruz, Jhong Hilario showered the comments section of Vice’s post with love and appreciation for the couple.

In a previous interview with GMA News, Vice said marriage with Ion brings a different kind of joy.

“Mas hindi siya superficial, mas malalim siya. ‘Yung sayang binibitbit mo tapos hinahanap-hanap mo, ganu’n siya kalalim,” Vice said.