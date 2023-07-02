EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Awra Briguela released from police custody after posting bail

Embattled actress Awra Briguela has been temporarily set free after posting bail of P6,000, according to Makati Police chief PCol. Edward Cutiyog.

The Makati Regional Trial Court ordered the release of Awra on Saturday night after she was involved in a bar brawl in the city.

Awra was detained for physical injuries, alarm and scandal, direct assault, and disobedience to a person in authority.

Awra reportedly tore the shirt of one of the bar goers and later on became violent. She also became verbally abusive to the officials of Southern Police District who were responding to the scene.

Friends and LGBT advocates stood by Awra saying she was only defending her friends from the men who were sexually harassing them.

The bar workers and other witnesses, however, denied that there was an incident of sexual harassment.

