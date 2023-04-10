‘Wowowin’ to go on world tour – reports

Television host Willie Revillame is reportedly getting busy to prepare for the world tour of his game show ‘Wowowin’.

In a report on Pep.ph, the plan came after Revillame resigned from All TV over the status of his show and pausing of its production after it was launched in the new network.

Revillame asked Senator Manny Villar to be released from his exclusive contract with Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) because he cannot accept the fact of getting paid even if they are not in production.

Revillame has yet to publicly announced his plans but his world tour would start some time in June 2023.

The world tour will be in partnership with Viva Communications and will kick off in the United States, UAE, and Hong Kong.

The tour was organized for Revillame to personally thank overseas Filipino workers for their support to him all these years.