Nadine Lustre shares a glimpse of her childhood, showbiz career journey on her new vlog

Actress Nadine Lustre shared a new vlog on her Youtube channel which shows footages of her childhood recorded from an old video camera.

In an almost 10-minute video, she recalls fond memories of her young self with her family and friends, and how those little moments gave such a big impact to where she is now.

“I wanted to be many things. I wanted to be a Manga artist ‘cause I’m such a huge anime girl. I wanted to be a voice actor, just because of anime again. I also had a phase when I wanted to be a painter,” Lustre said.

She also shared that music was a big part of her childhood. “I like to believe that I have good taste in music, and it’s all thanks to my parents. It’s never quiet in our house, ‘cause there’s always music playing,” she added.

The actress mentioned that she always loved performing since she was a little girl, and it is something she has always wanted to do.

“But where I’m at now, it’s not something that I expected. I guess my parents saw a lot of potential in me, so they encouraged me to go out there and kind of show myself,” said Lustre.

“Looking back though, I’m really grateful for all the ups and downs and all of the people I’ve come across. I understand that all of this had to happen for me to become this person,” she added.

“I can’t wait for the rest of my life to unfold. I don’t know where this road is gonna take me but one thing’s for sure, the girl on your screen right now is loving every minute of this,” the actress concluded.

Watch her vlog here: