EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Tinapay nalang muna’: Alex Gonzaga sarcastically greets dad in reference to viral cake incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Vlogger Alex Gonzaga tried to become sarcastic in greeting her father Carlito Gonzaga by posting a bread instead of a cake on his birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy! Love you always. Pasensya ka na tinapay nalang muna mapapadala ko sayo na pa birthday,” Alex wrote.

“Mag iiwas na rin kayo sa [cake] mahirap na,” she added.

Alex was making fun of her cake-smearing incident that made headlines last month.

Alex was seen in a video smearing the cake’s icing to the waiter’s face who appeared to be insulted with the comedienne’s action.

The vlogger has apologized for the viral incident.

“I learned a hard and important lesson. I am truly sorry for the pain and embarrassment that this caused our family. Always, I am most thankful for you,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 468583283

PH imposes targeted deployment ban to Kuwait

4 hours ago
The Deck Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific’s ‘The Deck’ is now open

5 hours ago
Magic Vs Teardown 3

Boasting Industry’s First Super-Light Gearless Hinge Technology, The HONOR Magic Vs is the Next-Generation Foldable Smartphone

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS MAHZOOZ WINNERS

114th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws bridge gap between expat winners and their dreams

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button