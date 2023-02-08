‘Tinapay nalang muna’: Alex Gonzaga sarcastically greets dad in reference to viral cake incident

Vlogger Alex Gonzaga tried to become sarcastic in greeting her father Carlito Gonzaga by posting a bread instead of a cake on his birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy! Love you always. Pasensya ka na tinapay nalang muna mapapadala ko sayo na pa birthday,” Alex wrote.

“Mag iiwas na rin kayo sa [cake] mahirap na,” she added.

Alex was making fun of her cake-smearing incident that made headlines last month.

Alex was seen in a video smearing the cake’s icing to the waiter’s face who appeared to be insulted with the comedienne’s action.

The vlogger has apologized for the viral incident.

“I learned a hard and important lesson. I am truly sorry for the pain and embarrassment that this caused our family. Always, I am most thankful for you,” she said.