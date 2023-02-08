‘Mali ako’: Ronnie Alonte admits cheating Loisa Andalio multiple times

Actor Ronnie Alonte confessed in a recent interview on Magandang Buhay that his girlfriend, actress Loisa Andalio, discovered that he had cheated on her several times, leading to a temporary breakup. He briefly mentioned his infidelity without providing further details.

“Nung nangyari ‘yun, sobrang sakit pala nung feeling na ganun. Parang mga halos isang linggo, dalawang linggo, nawala ako talaga,” he stated, referring to a time when he tried to distract himself from the issue by going out with friends.

(“When that happened, I was really hurt by that feeling. It felt like for almost a week or two, I was completely lost.”)

“Narealize ko din sa dulo na baka karma lang din ito,” he added.

(“I also realized in the end that it could have just been karma,” he added.)

“Tinake ko ‘yun as karma kasi parang ang dami kong kasalanan sa kanya before pa mangyari ‘yun. Ang dami niyang nahuli sa akin,” he explained. “Alam niya, nahuli niya ‘ko, so naramdaman ko ‘yung feeling kung gaano kasakit yung ganung pakiramdam.”

(“I took it as karma because I had many sins against her before that happened. She caught me many times,” he explained. “She knew, she caught me, so I felt the pain of that feeling.”)

The Hashtag member emphasized that there was no one else to blame but himself for the events that took place.

“Sa totoo lang, aaminin ko, mali ako. Kasi ‘yung mga nakatrabaho ko dati at ‘yung mga nakasama ko dati, hindi ko nilinaw sa kanila at hindi ko sinabi sa kanila na kami ni Loisa. Tinago ko rin ‘yun sa mga naging ka-partner ko,” he stated, asking people not to criticize the women who were previously linked to him.

“To be honest, I admit that I was wrong. I did not clarify my situation with my previous coworkers or partners and I didn’t tell them about me and Loisa. I also kept it from my past partners.”)

“That was my mistake,” he said.

Ronnie and Loisa have been in a relationship for nearly seven years and officially confirmed it in 2018.

Although they have not taken their relationship to the next level yet, Ronnie expressed that he is “one hundred percent sure” that they will eventually get there.

“I’m already sure. I’m sure of her,” he added.