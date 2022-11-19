LOOK: Isabelle Santos shares photo holding hands with John Lloyd Cruz

Despite having no official confirmation, artist Isabelle Santos shared a sweet photo of her and rumored boyfriend and actor John Lloyd Cruz.

The rumored couple attended the 15th Asia Pacific Awards where the actor is nominated for Best Performance in the film ‘When The Waves Are Gone’ by Lav Diaz.

The awards night was held at Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia on November 11.

Isabelle shared the holding hands photo without showing their faces but showing emojis instead.

The two also went on a vacation in Italy last October. Some netizens said that they only made their relationship on Instagram official.

Isabelle also shared some photos of John Lloyd on her Instagram feed.

The actor also brought Isabelle during his talent management’s Christmas party last year.