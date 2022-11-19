EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Isabelle Santos shares photo holding hands with John Lloyd Cruz

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Despite having no official confirmation, artist Isabelle Santos shared a sweet photo of her and rumored boyfriend and actor John Lloyd Cruz.

The rumored couple attended the 15th Asia Pacific Awards where the actor is nominated for Best Performance in the film ‘When The Waves Are Gone’ by Lav Diaz.

The awards night was held at Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia on November 11.

Isabelle shared the holding hands photo without showing their faces but showing emojis instead.

The two also went on a vacation in Italy last October. Some netizens said that they only made their relationship on Instagram official.

Isabelle also shared some photos of John Lloyd on her Instagram feed.

The actor also brought Isabelle during his talent management’s Christmas party last year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Joshua Garcia 1

Joshua Garcia on relationship status: ‘Single ako’

5 hours ago
iStock 641187400 1

Private sector to enjoy 3-day holiday from December 1-3 – MOHRE

7 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Jacinta Ardern

PH, New Zealand agree to protect OFW welfare

7 hours ago
20221118 Expo W 8

Expo City Dubai witnesses world-famous sportscar show

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button