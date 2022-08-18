Vice Ganda clears rumors of break up with Ion Perez

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez shared a sweet moment on “It’s Showtime” on Wednesday with the comedy superstar dismissing rumors of their breakup by stating that they recently spent time apart only to keep the “balance” in their relationship.

The live episode saw the reunion of the celebrity couple, who had been apart for nearly a week, according to Vice Ganda, and the comedian also admitted that he cried because he missed Perez who recently came back from a trip to Japan.

“Magmula kasi nung nag-pandemic, ‘di ba nagsama kami sa bahay, tapos hindi na kami nagkaroon ng time na maghiwalay nang matagal,” he said. “Pero kasama ko ‘yung pamilya ko nung wala siya [para] balance. Nagpunta siya ng Japan kasama niya ‘yung pamilya niya, nagpunta naman akong Bohol kasama pamilya ko — bala-balanse [para may] time with our family.”

