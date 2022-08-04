EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Yap’s ‘Maid in Malacañang’ earns Php 21M on opening day

Darryl Yap’s latest film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ raked in Php 21 million in earnings across over 200 cinemas worldwide on its opening day, August 3.

“AKALA KO BA 31 MILLION ang boto! BAKIT 21 MILLION LANG YAN? bahala na kayo.” read the post on the Facebook page on VinCentiments.

In the Philippines, the average ticket costs around Php 290. This means that approximately 72,400 Filipinos watched the movie on its first day.

RELATED STORY: Imee Marcos, Darryl Yap, Cristine Reyes confirm visit to Dubai for premiere of Maid in Malacañang

The movie will soon be screened across UAE cinemas this coming August 19.

Yapm during his Facebook live, confirmed that he, along with Sen. Imee Marcos and Cristine Reyes will also be visiting Dubai from August 18-21.

