LOOK: Robin Padilla joins cast of ‘Maid in Malacanang’ movie

Filipino Action star-turned-senator Robin Padilla will join the cast of ‘Maid in Malacanang’ movie in a special appearance.

This was revealed by Darryl Yap, who will be directing the movie, as he shared the photos of the first-time senator on his Facebook page Monday.

Padilla was seen with other cast members Cesar Montano, Diego Loyzaga, Ruffa Gutierrez, Cristine Reyes and Ella Cruz.

“Yes. Senator Robin Padilla in #MAIDinMALACAÑANG,” Yap said.

The Viva Films movie is about the last 72 hours of the Marcos family in Malacañang Palace in 1986. Montano will play the late President Ferdinand Marcos, while Loyzaga will act as his son Bongbong.

“Maid in Malacañang” will be screened on July 20.