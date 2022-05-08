Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi reveals origins of her name

Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi paid tribute to her father in a social media post.

In an Instagram post, Celeste wrote, “CELESTE” in Italian means heavenly, sky blue. My dad would always tell me the wonderful story on how he chose to name me Celeste. After I was born, while he was holding me in his arms, he looked at the sky then he immediately knew my name would be Celeste.

Filipina-Italian beauty queen also said that she chose the color of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 final gown because of her dad.

“Celeste is the color I wanted to wear on the final night, in honor of my dad. In every step on that stage I would feel his presence right beside me, my guardian angel.”

Celeste was also all praise for Val Taguba who designed her evening gown for the competition.

“Thank you @valtaguba for this amazing creation, you made my dream come true,” wrote Celeste on social media.