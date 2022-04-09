Carla Abellana to play Mary Ann Armstrong on GMA-7’s Voltes V: Legacy

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has joined the cast of GMA 7’s “Voltes V: Legacy,” the Philippine adaptation of the hit anime series.

Carla will play Mary Ann Armstrong, a scientist and the mother of Steve, Big Bert, and Little John.

“Mga Kapuso! Carla Abellana is ready to volt in as Mary Ann Armstrong sa #VoltesVLegacy! ” the show captioned in an Instagram post.

RELATED STORY: Carla Abellana not wearing her wedding ring on new vlog

Carla revealed her excitement in joining the much-anticipated series in an interview with Lhar Santiago in “24 Oras.”

“Napakalaking blessing sobra, iyon po ang nagpapasaya sa akin ngayon talaga, nagpapangiti sa akin ng malaki,” she said.

“Ang ganda ng set, ang ganda ng costumes, ang huhusay ng mga bata umarte. It’s amazing,” she added.

Carla described Mary Ann Armstrong as “very educated, very skilled” and “quite stern, may pagka-strict, and serious.”

READ ON: Tom Rodriguez says ‘I love you’ to Carla Abellana amid breakup rumors

Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Matt Lozano, Raphael Landicho, and Radson Flores, collectively known as Voltes V, are the stars of the show. Gabby Eigenmann, Neil Ryan Sese, and Albert Martinez are among the Voltes V team’s allies.

Epy Quizon, Liezel Lopez, Carlo Gonzalez, and Martin del Rosario make up the Boazanian force, or the antagonists.

Jamir Zabarte, Angela Alarcon, Sophia Senoron, Elle Villanueva, Julia Pascual, Crystal Paras, Dave Duque, Kimson Tan, Joaquin Manansala, and Migs Villasis are among the new Kapuso young stars who will also be part of the show.

Voltes V: Legacy is directed by Mark Reyes, written by Suzette Doctolero, and approved by Toei Company, Ltd. and Telesuccess Productions Inc.