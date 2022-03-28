Filipino performers Erik Santos, Shanti Dope, Jason Dy, and VXON to perform at Expo 2020 tonight, March 28

Four of the Philippines top performing artists and singers will thrill Expo 2020 visitors as part of the ‘Expo Street Music’ series.

The one-night-only concert will witness performances from Erik Santos, Shanti Dope, Jason Dy, and VXON starting from 8:30 pm onwards at the Sustainability Plaza.

“From the Philippines to Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo Street Music presents an unmissable night with the prince of pop Erik Santos, well-known rapper Shanti Dope, loved singer Jason Dy and talented boy band VXON.🤩 Join us on 28 March, starting from 20:30 to enjoy a great show!” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai.

Before them, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Bamboo, SB19, Parokya Ni Edgar, Ben&Ben, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.

Those who are unable to head to Expo 2020 Dubai may also watch the concert through Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual platform: https://virtualexpodubai.com/listen-watch/events/expo-street-music-erik-santos-shanti-dope-jason-dy-vxon