‘Nobody knows the real struggle ‘: Heart Evangelista hits back at bashers who insist her to get pregnant

Kapuso star Heart Evangelista has responded on comments bashing her for not being able to carry a child again after her miscarriage.

Heart reacted when one of her fans defended her on rude comments saying her body is going to waste because she could not carry another child.

“Sayang lang ang ganda ng katawan hindi mabuntis ng asawa,” one of the comments said.

“Swerte ng next husband ni Heart, parang di masyadong nagamit ni Chiz” another harsh comment said.

“Violent reminder that a woman’s body does not exist to create children NOR TO BE OWNED BY HER HUSBAND,” the fan said.

“No woman is any less because she’s unable to bear a child… Violent kasi ulitin mo pa, mapapatay na talaga kita,” the netizen continued.

Heart then shared the netizen’s post and commented sharing her own struggles.

“Ok na sana lahat. Stop telling me to get pregnant unless you really want to hurt me.Nobody knows the real struggle Also may I add life is good people I love are fine and everything else in between is ok so bonus nalang if I do conceive. Again, it’s my body,” the celebrity said.

“I’m not mad just furious how people think na need mo magkaanak para maging masaya . I am already a happy person and grateful tama na ang pressure. Inspire each other nalang tayo,” she added.

Heart and Chiz Escudero tied the know in 2015. They were expecting their first child in 2018 but the actress had a miscarriage. (TDT)