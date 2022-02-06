LOOK: Cinco’s latest collection in Arab Fashion Week Men’s FW 2022-2023 stuns international audiences with “The Impalpable Dream of The Voyager”

Internationally renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco bedazzled the fashion industry anew with his latest collection, “The Impalpable Dream of The Voyager”, which centers on the wanderlust of the nation in the post-pandemic era.

The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year states that the collection’s theme “breathes new life” to travel as the world slowly lifts restrictions.

“We are all nomads at heart. We travel as it enriches our minds and nourishes our souls. The past couple of years have been restricting when it comes to visiting international destinations, but as borders reopen, we must breathe new life to travel. We must focus on the journey and not the destination,” said Cinco in an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times.

He highlighted that his multifaceted collection fuses soft fabrics and wool to come up with flowing yet comfortable pieces of clothing that leave a lasting impression among those who see his collection first-hand.

“The collection will focus on fall colours and pastels with a lot of wool and soft fabrics. Silhouettes are more on cool, chic, and flowing with floor-length coats easy slim tailoring,” said Cinco.

The award-winning designer hopes that the latest collection will inspire individuals to fulfill their dreams of exploring the world in style.

“Live life without excuses and travel with no regrets. Travel in style, no more, no less. Be a wanderer, a gypsy, a globetrotter; a drifter, a vagrant, a man on the run, a jet setter. And be all that in Michael Cinco Menswear Fall 2022-2023. Make memories, take selfies, and leave just footprints and a lasting impression,” said Cinco.

Impressive collection

Among those who witnessed the show were 2016 TFT Designer of the Year and Rizal Awardee Ezra Santos, New Perspective Media Group CEO and The Filipino Times Publisher Dr. Karen Remo, and 2017 TFT Most Promising Designer of the Year Garimon Roferos.

“The latest collection of Michael Cinco’s 2022 men’s line is amazing and fabulous. The colors, cuts, and fabrics are well combined and I absolutely love the stunning visuals of the parachute-like long jackets that float in the air,” said Santos.

Dr. Karen Remo said: “Michael Cinco’s presence in the Arab Fashion Week through his creative showcase of world-class collection strengthens the position of the Arab fashion industry in the global fashion economy. As a Filipino, he once again raised the banner high, promoting Haute Couture inclusively to all genders and race.”

“The collection was a super fabulous display of menswear – the colors and the well-engineered fabric manipulation especially the parachute coats, capes, and accessories… everything was so amazing! Congratulations, Michael Cinco!” said Roferos.