PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez now in Israel for 70th Miss Universe

Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez flies to Israel ahead of the 70th Miss Universe competition.

On her Instagram account, Gomez shared a video of herself wearing a beautiful grey outfit as she waved the Philippine flag.

“This is it! We’re finally on our way to the universe!” Gomez said.

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup also took to Instagram her support for the country’s bet.

“Have a safe trip to Israel! Bring home the crown,” she wrote.

The Miss Universe grand coronation night will take place on December 12. (TDT)

