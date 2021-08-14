Filipino-Canadian actor to play lead role in Netflix live action series

Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier will play the lead role in a live action series on streaming platform Netflix.

The 11-year-old has been tapped for the The “Avatar: The Last Airbender” which aired on Nickelodeon as an animated series from 2005 to 2008.

Netflix announced on Instagram four actors of the upcoming series, led by Cormier who will be portraying the role of Aang. Also those joining the young actor are Kiawentiio Tarbell, who will be Katara; Ian Ousley, who will be the series’ Sokka; and Dallas Liu, who will be portraying Zuko.

Cormier expressed excitement about the Netflix adaptation. “Wow! I’m so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip,” he said on Instagram. “It’s going to be a crazy ride! I want to thank the production for casting me.”