FilAm actress Marie Tredway portrays US-based Filipino nurses on ‘Chicago Med’

Filipino-American actress Marie Tredway continues to be popular on the television series “Chicago Med” that is watched every Wednesday by over 11 million people in the USA, besides a million additional viewers on different streaming services.

Tredway, who plays ER Nurse Trinidad “Trini” Campos in the American medical television drama series, has been a recurring co-star on it for 21 episodes crossing two seasons.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Filipino-American engineer part of successful NASA Mars mission

Expressing happiness over being a Filipina American actress, she also considered herself fortunate to being able to represent her heritage as one of the rare Filipina characters on primetime TV.

“Chicago Med,” which premiered in 2015, highlights the “professional and private lives” of The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s elite team of dedicated doctors, nurses and staff — whose activities as the City’s first responders have translated into a loyal fan base.

READ ON: This FilAm actress inspires Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

Treway was born in Quezon City, Philippines and moved to Guam at age three with her family, before resettling with them at age 14 in the Bay Area, California.

Noting that while most Filipino-American families felt the arts were more of a hobby than a career, the actress highlighted her love for performing and taking dance classes alongside putting on her own skits and performances. (AW)