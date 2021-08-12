Entertainment

‘Tinuring ko siyang parang kapatid ko’: John Estrada speaks up on Derek Ramsay ending their friendship 

Actor John Estrada speaks up on the controversy hounding him and his friend Derek Ramsay and co-star Ellen Adarna.

John said that he cannot do anything if Derek wants to cut ties with him over Ellen’s controversial exit from their TV program.

Ellen was accused of being unprofessional after leaving their taping and imposing her own cut-off time. 

“Tinuring ko siyang parang kapatid ko. Kung ganun lang tingin niya sa pagkakaibigan namin e wala akong magagawa,” John told Ogie Diaz in a text message. 

Derek was the first one to open up about what happened in the controversial taping and defended Ellen from the controversy.

“Hindi ko siya kaaway. Hindi ko siya kaibigan. He’s no longer a friend of mine. I just don’t want to associate myself with John,” the Kapuso actor told in an interview with Ogie.

He added that what happened with Ellen has something to do with the sour turnout of their friendship.

“Magsisinungaling ako kung walang kinalaman yung nangyari kay Ellen, pero ‘yon yung icing on the cake. Yun ang nag-push sa akin na enough is enough,” Derek said.

The actor also told Ogie that there were so many things that happened with Ellen in the sitcom but he decided to let it go.

Derek defended Ellen by saying that the production team agreed to give Ellen a 12 noon cut-off. He added that Ellen agreed to tape more than 12 hours before that day. 

He said he also could not understand why people are making a big issue out of Ellen wanting to be solo in her room.

“And you should also respect her wishes na pagkatapos ng eksena, rather than makipagtsikahan sa set, she wants to be safe and stay in her room,” Derek explained.

John and Derek were golfing buddies and close friends before Derek met Ellen.

 

