PBB’s Kisses Delavin trends following rumors of her participation at Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Kisses Delavin is likely to be participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 beauty pageant, which has announced a new format in the selection of winners.

While no confirmation of this news has come from Delavin, this would not be the first time of her participation in a beauty pageant – because she has won Miss Teen Masbate in 2013 and Miss Kaogma in 2016.

The actress first rose to fame when she came second in “PBB: Lucky Seven” in 2016. She was taking up a business course at the Dela Salle University when she put it on hold to join PBB.

In November 2019, the 22-year-old Filipina-Chinese actress – who is also a recording artist and brand endorser –.had left Star Magic and signed with APT Entertainment and Triple A Management – which manages Kapuso stars Maine Mendoza and Marian Rivera.

Meanwhile, her thrilled fans posted comments on social medial following reports of her likely to join the pageant. One netizen noted her being away from the spotlight for years till now, while another described her pageant modeling queen style which influenced others. (AW)