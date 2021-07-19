EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

PBB’s Kisses Delavin trends following rumors of her participation at Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Kisses Delavin is likely to be participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 beauty pageant, which has announced a new format in the selection of winners.

While no confirmation of this news has come from Delavin, this would not be the first time of her participation in a beauty pageant – because she has won Miss Teen Masbate in 2013 and Miss Kaogma in 2016.

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe Philippines revamps winner selection format

The actress first rose to fame when she came second in “PBB: Lucky Seven” in 2016. She was taking up a business course at the Dela Salle University when she put it on hold to join PBB.

In November 2019, the 22-year-old Filipina-Chinese actress – who is also a recording artist and brand endorser –.had left Star Magic and signed with APT Entertainment and Triple A Management – which manages Kapuso stars Maine Mendoza and Marian Rivera.

READ ON: Liza Soberano denies plans to join Miss Universe PH

Meanwhile, her thrilled fans posted comments on social medial following reports of her likely to join the pageant. One netizen noted her being away from the spotlight for years till now, while another described her pageant modeling queen style which influenced others. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NBI catches Filipina behind Php100 million scam

23 seconds ago

Foodpanda draws flak for suspending riders for 10 years in Davao after pay hike request

28 mins ago

DFA to mount 6 more repatriation flights from UAE in July and August

40 mins ago

PH gov’t vows to expedite repatriation of remains of OFW killed in UAE

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button