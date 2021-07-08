‘Imposible bang wala? Lalaki yun’: Robin Padilla confirms Kylie-Aljur split amid third party issue

Actor Robin Padilla has confirmed that his daughter Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica have called it quits.

Robin clarified that he was not meddling with the marital affairs of his children especially with Kylie and Aljur, since he was confident that the two could resolve their issues on their own.

“Noon pa, lagi kong tinatanong si Kylie, ‘Agrabyado ka ba?’ Hindi naman daw, ‘Okay lang ako, Pa,” Robin told Ogie Diaz in an interview.

“Wala namang papel ang tatay doon, ako, ha. Ibig kong sabihin, hindi ka dapat makialam kahit na sa away ng mag-asawa ‘yon, e, may mga anak pa,” he added.

Although Robin said that he was hurt by what happened to the marriage of his daughter and Aljur.

“Ang sakit, siyempre, sa akin. Siyempre, babae anak ko? Saka nasa akin ang remembrance, e. Naiwan yung… yung mga apo nasa nanay,” he said.

“Pero hindi yun ano, hindi isyu yun. Siyempre, walang sakitan ng pisikal. Ako, yun lang naman ang sinabi ko kay Aljur, e,” he added.

Robin is not also discounting the fact of a possible third-party involvement.

“Meron daw, e. E, kaimposiblehan ba ‘yon? Hindi yun kaimposiblehan. ‘Yun ang sinasabi ko kay Kylie, lalaki ‘yan,” he said.

“Tanggapin na natin ‘yon, wala na tayo du’n. Yun ang unang-unang sinabi ko kay Kylie noong nag-usap kami. Sabi ko, ‘Lalaki ang asawa mo. Pasalamat ka nga, lalaki, e.’ E, wala, hindi raw niya kaya,” he added.

Robin believed that the couple’s separation was mutual.