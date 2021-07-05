EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach spotted with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai

Photo from Instagram: @piawurtzbach

Miss Universe Philippines 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is now reunited with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai.

Wurtzbach who was vaccinated in the Philippines shared that she was reunited with the businessman in Dubai over the weekend.

“Waiting for our order. First meal together in what feels like forever,” she said on her Instagram account.

Wurtzbach has yet to disclose if she is in Dubai for work or for personal reasons.

Jauncey also showed a photo of the view from his and Wurtzbach’s hotel room.

They also shared photos of them in a restaurant and working out together.

The couple admitted their relationship last year. They first met in London. (TDT)

