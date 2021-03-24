EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Boy Sotto now expecting baby boy

Actress Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto are now expecting a baby boy as their latest blessing and fifth child together.

Sharing their baby boy’s sonogram on her Instagram page, Hermosa said she is “always grateful for every blessing,” which in this case is for “a healthy and normal baby boy.”

“Hindi pa man nasasagot ang baby girl na dasal ni Dre, madami pa din nasagot si God sa mga dasal namin at kahit pa ‘yung mga bagay na hindi namin ipinagdasal. He always has His reasons and His perfect time. Napakabuti mo, Lord,” Kristine wrote on her Instagram account.

The couple has four children namely Kiel, Kaleb, Vin, and their only girl Ondrea Bliss.

Kristine said that Ondrea has been hoping for a baby sister.

“So Dre, continue praying and believing that one day God will answer your prayer… pero kung hindi man mapagbigyan, I’m sure God will give you all that you need to embrace being the only baby girl in the family,” Hermosa added.

Sotto meanwhile humorously asked the Lord and said that another baby might be coming.

“So paano na Lord? Ibig ba sabihin may kasunod pa ito?” Sotto said. (TDT)

