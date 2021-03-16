WATCH: Ivana Alawi cries in touching moment with vendor during ‘undercover’ vlog

Youtube personality Ivana Alawi shared a touching moment in one of her vlogs wherein she disguised herself as a homeless woman.

Alawi was surprised to witness the generosity of a street vendor and she was treated with kindness in her latest vlog: “Prank on strangers on the street”.

Some unsuspecting individuals gave Alawi small amounts of money which the vlogger returned to them and gave them cash amounting Php5,000 to Php20,000.

The street vendor, the last person she approached, received the largest amount, as he moved Alawi to tears with his warmth and sincerity, and allowing her to call him “Tatay.”

58-year-old Joselito Maritnez, the taho vendor, gave Alawi Php20 and offered her kutsinta for meryenda, and said he would buy her soft drinks from a nearby store.

Alawi burst into tears and revealed that it was all a “prank.” She then gave him P20,000!

The vendor who was also shocked also cried. He said the money was a huge help to him because he would be able to buy a bike with it.

“Sobrang bait niya, sana marami pang tumulad sa kanya. Iba talaga ang Pinoy at may pag-asa pa rin tayo. Sa mga nagsasabing hindi tayo uunlad, uunlad tayo,” she said. (TDT)

Watch Ivana’s vlog here: