TIME AS ULTIMATE TRUTH TELLER: After Gerald Anderson’s tell-all, Bea Alonzo posts cryptic message saying

A day after her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s tell-all interview, actress Bea Alonzo posts a cryptic message about what time means to her.

In her Instagram, Bea uploaded four photos of her with her family at their farm in Zambales.

“So, here’s to time! Time that is best spent with family. Time that best heals all wounds and time as the ultimate truth teller,” she wrote.

She also accompanied the last sentence of her post with emojis rolling on the floor laughing face and a woman shrugging.

Her followers were quick to connect her post with the recent revelation of her ex-boyfriend and actor Gerald Anderson with Julia Barretto.

One commented that it was time that the truth was revealed.

Another follower said time revealed that the actress made the right decision.

And others applauding Bea for being ‘classy’ in her responses to them.

This is not the first time the actress has posted cryptic messages.

She also earlier posted about this in mid-2019 when both Anderson and Barreto denied being romantically linked to each other.

Anderson, in an interview with host Boy Abunda, admitted to being in a relationship with Barreto.

He also answered the ghosting issue that Bea raised, saying he did not do it. (ES)