TV 5 to start airing ‘Ang Probinsyano’, other ABS-CBN primetime shows this March

ABS-CBN announced that its primetime shows including Coco Martin’s FPJ’s “Ang Probinsyano” will start airing on TV 5 on March 8.

“Ang sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Walang Hanggang Paalam” and “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Connect” will also be airing on the Kapatid network as well.

We welcome the inclusion of ABS-CBN entertainment shows in our roster of programs. We believe that this content deal will benefit Filipino viewers across the country because of TV5’s extensive coverage,” Cignal and TV5 president and CEO Robert Galang said.

The Kapamilya network also denied reports that the Coco Martin-led show, will end next month, stressing that it would “continue to serve our loyal viewers with engaging and action-packed episodes.”

This is not the first time the two networks merged after ABS-CBN failed to renew its franchise last year.

TV 5 also started airing the Sunday musical variety show ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ early this year and the show featuring the classic movie hits of Fernando Poe Jr. (TDT)