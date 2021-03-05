Kris Aquino responds to rumors about Josh being a ‘dad’

TV host Kris Aquino has responded to rumors that her eldest son Josh is now a ‘father’.

In an Instagram post, Kris posted a photo of her and Josh that comes with a lengthy caption.

“Gift ni Kuya Josh? Sorry hindi apo — he gave me cash in a lucky red envelope – an ANGPAO,” she said.

Kris admitted that at first, she was mad when she saw a video saying that her son is now a dad.

“Like any parent, initially nung pinakita sa kin yung YT [Youtube] fake news about kuya, nagalit ako,” she said. “Then pinanood ko ang kumpareng @ogie_diaz ko sa vlog n’ya, and may tumatak sa ‘kin — Ogie said words to the effect na ‘hindi naman natin tinatanggal ang posibilidad na maging tatay ang panganay ni Kris’ and dun ako nahimasmasan.”

“Thank you pare, for all the years that Kuya Josh, because he is in the autism spectrum, was made a punching bag on social media just because it was convenient when people wanted to play dirty politics, you made me feel that you saw him as a human being with the same right to love and be loved like everyone else… Many parents who raised or are raising children with special needs will identify with me… We know the challenges and we celebrate the victories. Kuya’s desire for independence now is a WIN!” Kris added.

Kris said that Josh has been receiving all the support he needs in Tarlac.

“Tanggap namin na malabong mangyari for Josh to have a wife and children. Pero marunong talaga ang langit… binubuhusan s’ya ng sobra sobrang pagmamahal ng lahat ng mga pinsan ko at kapitbahay n’ya ngayon sa Tarlac because his HEART is pure and his affection is REAL,” Aquino said.

Josh has been staying in Tarlac since December 2020. Recently, he visited Kris and Bimby in Manila.

Asked by Kris in a vlog if he would like to move with them in their new beach property, Josh declined and chose to go back to the Tarlac.

