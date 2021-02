Claudine Barretto on late bf Rico Yan: Mahal ko pa rin siya 

Actress Claudine Barretto shared that she still loves her former boyfriend Rico Yan. The Optimum star made the revelation during the vlog of her friend Janelle Jamer.

“Bakit hanggang ngayon sobrang apektado ka pa rin kay Rico Yan? Dahil ba mahal mo pa siya? O merong parte sa puso mo na meron kang pagsisi?” Jamer asked.

Claudine responded by saying that the love never faded, even if it’s more than a decade since Yan passed away.

“Siguro, both. Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala yun. I think hindi nawawala yung love kapag namatay ka o nawawala na yung pagmamahal mo. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin,” Claudine admitted.

“Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo talaga towards the person kapag nawala na yung tao. Di ba?” she added.

Claudine also admitted that there were things that she regrets during her relationship with Yan.

“Mayroon akong pagsisisi na sana mas matagal ko siyang nakasama, sana nandoon ako nung nangyari yung dapat sana ay hindi nangyari. So, yun,” she said.

The Claudine-Rico love team dominated in the 90s since they were paired in ‘Dahil mahal na mahal kita’.

The two became an official item in March 4,1998. They broke up on March 4, 2002.

Few weeks later, Yan passed away while in a resort in Palawan. (TDT)