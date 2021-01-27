EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sue Ramirez on alleged nude photo: “Huwag tanga please”

Actress Sue Ramirez is fuming after some people edited her bikini photo with Maris Racal to make it appear like she was naked.

Ramirez took to Instagram her anger and posted her original bikini photo.

In her caption, she called the edited photo “fake news” while urging netizens to not believe everything they see online.

“Ayoko na sanang magsalita pero ginagambala niyo ang katahimikan ng buhay ko. Umayos kayo. AT WAG TANGA PLS. Wag basta bastang naniniwala sa mga nakikita online. HINDI KAYO PINALAKING UTO UTO. Pls lang,” she wrote on her post.

Ramirez also urged those who have received a copy of the edited photo to show some respect by not sharing it to others.

One Instagram user called out those who posted the photo as “bastos” adding that they should think of their mothers, sisters, and women friends before they do disrespectful acts.

Another Instagram user urged the actress to ignore them as the photo isn’t really real. (ES)

