Half-Pinoy, half-Pakistani tries out vlogging to find father

Half-Filipino and half-Pakistani Mohammad Qasam “Sam” Pervaiz has decided to try out vlogging in his long-lost father for 20 years.



Lucky enough, Sam was able to succeed in his mission.



“Naisip ko po kasi na one day or one time umabot sa kaniya ‘yung ginagawa kong mga video. ‘Yun po, hinahanap ko siya. Mahirap po lumaki na walang tatay. Si mama lang ang nagsisilbing nanay at tatay ko,” Sam told GMA’s “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.”



Sam’s mother, Josephine Joson, said that she met her child’s father in Hong Kong.



When she got pregnant, they started a business in Cabanatuan.



However, when one of their business transactions failed, Sam’s father left the country and was blacklisted by the Bureau of Immigration.



“Kung sino magpapaplantsa, magpapalaba o magpapalinis, magpapagamot, pinasok ko pong lahat ‘yan mapalaki ko lang po ‘yung anak ko,” Josephine said.



A lot of netizens noticed Sam’s vlog until of them asked him if he has a Pakistani blood.



Sam found out that his father now has another family and currently staying in Hong Kong.



He surprised his mother about the news.



“Gusto kong maranadan mo na magkaroon ka ng Daddy, hayaan na natin yung mga ganong bagay. Bigay mo na number mo anak,” she told Sam.



They had a video chat and found out that Sam’s father tried to locate them two to three years ago.



“Na star-struck ako kasi ang tagal ko siya hinanap, ngayon parang kumpleto na ko,” Sam said.