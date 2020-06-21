TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO: Sharon threatens man who sent rape threats to daughter Frankie

Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the...
LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21. MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be...
Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE
Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21. The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual. John Andrew Bondaon...
Only Filipinos with residence, work visas allowed to leave PH to travel to UAE
The Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines has announced that only Filipinos who possess valid working or residence visas will be allowed to leave the Philippines to head towards the UAE as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease...
Megastar Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to warn a netizen who sent a rape threat to her daughter, Frankie after the latter made headlines for standing up against victim-blaming.
Cuneta defended her daughter stating that she raised her well and that she will stop at nothing to find a certain ‘Sonny Alcos’ who she identified had made the threat to her daughter.
“Anuman ang pambabastos ng isang tunay na hayop na tulad mo sa asawa ko at LALONG-LALO NA SA ANAK KONG DALAGA, ay pagpapatunay lamang na may mga demonyong nasa mundo na tulad mo,” said Sharon in her tweet.
RELATED STORY: Ben Tulfo calls Frankie Pangilinan “wannabe smart aleck””
Sharon stated that she had already made calls to her close contacts to pinpoint the Alcos, especially after she found out that the man had already deactivated his social media accounts and had changed his photos in his attempt to hide from the public.
“HAHANAPIN KITA. I. WILL. FIND. YOU. YOU FACE ME, YOU COWARD. DUWAG. TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL. YOU CROSSED THE LINE,” said Cuneta.
View this post on Instagram
What an a**h**e of a father. Considering may anak kayong babae. Oo alam namin. At anuman ang pambabastos ng isang tunay na hayop na tulad mo sa asawa ko at LALONG-LALO NA SA ANAK KONG DALAGA, ay pagpapatunay lamang na may mga demonyong nasa mundo na tulad mo. Kaya tama ang ginagawa ng anak kong disente at matalino. Pinagmamalaki mo pang DUTERTE SUPPORTER KA, ganon ba? Alam mo bang kahihiyan ka sa Pangulo? At para sa kaalaman ng isang bobong katulad mo, ang Juvenile Justice Law ay hindi para hindi parusahan ang mga kabataang may krimen kundi kung seryoso ang offense ay pananagutan pa rin ngunit ihiwalay sila sa mga hardened criminals na maaaring abusuhin naman sila – at managot sa isang prosesong angkop sa kanilang pagiging menor de edad! Ayon sa batas kung serious offense, minimum isang taon pa rin silang kulong at maaaring mas matagal. BAGO KASI MAMINTAS NG BATAS NA GAWA NG SENADOR, ARALIN MUNA. (Sorry po mga Sharonians but this monkey crossed the line.) BOBO. TANGA. HIGIT SA LAHAT, WALA KANG TAKOT SA DIYOS! Ang kapal ng pagmumukha mong patulan ang issue at pagsalitaan ng ganito ang anak ko! Tayong dalawa ang magharap – di ko man lang iistorbohin ang asawa kong humarap sayo – tutal baka magmukha kang aso pag ako nakaharap mo! Di kita uurungan. HINDI MO AKO KILALA PAG ANAK KO NA ANG BINASTOS MO. O, BAKIT TINANGGAL MO NA ANG LAHAT NG SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS MO AT PINALITAN MO PATI PICTURES? We are now verifying our leads to your employers. Wow kung puede lang liparin!!!✈️ I WILL PERSONALLY MAKE SURE THIS KABABUYAN YOU HAVE POSTED TO DISRESPECT MY DAUGHTER IN THIS DESPICABLE, MALICIOUS AND INSIDIOUS WAY WILL BE OF GREAT INTEREST TO THEM. I AM ALSO FORWARDING THIS TO SEC. MEYNARD GUEVARRA WHO HAS BEEN MY FRIEND AND LAWYER SINCE 1992. HAHANAPIN KITA. I. WILL. FIND. YOU. YOU FACE ME, YOU COWARD. DUWAG. TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL. YOU CROSSED THE LINE. GOD HELP ME AND THE LAW! GOD HELP YOU WHEN I FIND YOU. HINDI KITA PATATAHIMIKIN. TANDAAN MO ITO: AKO AY ANAK NI PABLO P. CUNETA. MALI ANG BINANGGA MO, DEMONYO KA. @bernsrp @indaysaraduterte (SHARONIANS, remember this monkey’s face and name please.)
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
