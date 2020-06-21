TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO: Sharon threatens man who sent rape threats to daughter Frankie

Megastar Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to warn a netizen who sent a rape threat to her daughter, Frankie after the latter made headlines for standing up against victim-blaming.

Cuneta defended her daughter stating that she raised her well and that she will stop at nothing to find a certain ‘Sonny Alcos’ who she identified had made the threat to her daughter.

“Anuman ang pambabastos ng isang tunay na hayop na tulad mo sa asawa ko at LALONG-LALO NA SA ANAK KONG DALAGA, ay pagpapatunay lamang na may mga demonyong nasa mundo na tulad mo,” said Sharon in her tweet.

Sharon stated that she had already made calls to her close contacts to pinpoint the Alcos, especially after she found out that the man had already deactivated his social media accounts and had changed his photos in his attempt to hide from the public.

“HAHANAPIN KITA. I. WILL. FIND. YOU. YOU FACE ME, YOU COWARD. DUWAG. TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL. YOU CROSSED THE LINE,” said Cuneta.