Free Summit promises game-changing insights for Filipino Professionals in the Middle East

Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East are set to take their industry know-how to the next level at the upcoming TFT Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024. Scheduled for March 1, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek Dubai, this event offers a unique opportunity for Filipino professionals to enhance their skills, network with industry leaders, and explore cutting-edge solutions—all at no cost.

With a theme of “Filipinos in the Middle East: Charting a Sustainable Future for Architecture and Engineering with Cutting-Edge Solutions,” this free summit is tailored to address the evolving needs and challenges faced by Filipino professionals in the region. The summit aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.

Keynote speaker Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza from the Philippine Professionals Regulatory Commission (PRC) will kick off the event, offering insights into the journey of Filipino engineers and architects onto the global stage.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times, Board Member Mendoza said that “knowing the latest trends in the industry is crucial for Filipino professionals, as it ensures that they remain competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape. By staying updated with advancements, innovations, and best practices, Filipino professionals can enhance their skills, improve efficiency, and contribute more effectively to projects and initiatives both locally and globally. Additionally, being informed about emerging technologies allows professionals to anticipate future demands and adapt their strategies, accordingly, fostering continuous growth and development in their respective careers.”

“The Professional Regulatory Commission Board of Electrical Engineering (PRBEE) recognizes the importance of knowledge-sharing and innovation-driven events like this, in empowering Filipino professionals, including those based overseas. These events provide invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration, enabling professionals to expand their knowledge base, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of industry trends. To make the most out of these events, overseas Filipinos can actively participate in discussions, engage with industry experts, and leverage the resources and insights shared during the sessions. The PRBEE acknowledges and supports these efforts by valuing continuous learning and professional development, and by encouraging professionals to take proactive steps to upskill and enhance their competencies,” he added.

To all the overseas Filipino professionals in the Middle East, the PRBEE extends its heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed engineers and architects for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your respective fields. Your dedication, expertise, and resilience serve as inspirations to fellow professionals and reflect the unwavering spirit of excellence that characterizes the Filipino workforce. As you continue to excel and make meaningful impacts in your careers and communities, we encourage you to remain committed to lifelong learning, innovation, and collaboration. Together, let us strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and uphold the legacy of Filipino ingenuity and excellence across borders. Congratulations once again to all the awardees and best wishes for continued success in your endeavors. – Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Board Member, Philippine Professionals Regulatory Commission (PRC)

Following the keynote address, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions led by industry experts.

Topics covered during the panel discussions include Landscape Design for a Changing Climate, Development of Smart Cities, and Sustainable Lifestyle Practices. Additionally, solo presentations will delve into the role of AI in architecture, project management in sustainability, and more.

The first Panel Discussion during the event will be about “Landscape Design for a Changing Climate,” where respected speakers including Mr. Hussein Mahran from NAGA Architects, Fatma Abdalla from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure-UAE, and Steven Velegrins from Gensler will delve into reshaping blueprints to incorporate blue and green spaces.

Following this, Hani Khalaf, CTO/Business Development Lead at Dell Technologies, will deliver a Solo Presentation on “The Future of AEC in the New AI Era,” shedding light on the intersection of architecture, engineering, and artificial intelligence.

Another Panel Discussion will then explore the “Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture, and Nature,” featuring insights from Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda of Godwin Austen Johnson, Kairmein Deboo-Irani from Arcadis, and Eng. Mansoor Abdulnoor Al Rais from the Department of Architecture Heritage and Antiquities.

This will be followed by a Panel Discussion that delves into “Sustainable Lifestyle: Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Environmental Conservation” with Engr. Mark Joseph Abellera of AESG, Abdullatif Albitawi from the Emirates Green Building Council, and Marwa Nahlawi from The Sustainable City, Diamond Developers.

The summit will conclude with a Fireside Chat led by Engr. Manuel Papasin, Arch. Ellis John Mandia, and Arch. Jerico Bisnar, discusses how Filipinos in the Middle East can contribute to charting a sustainable future for architecture and engineering with cutting-edge solutions.

The free summit represents a significant investment in the professional development of Filipino engineers and architects, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve and make meaningful contributions to the region’s environment. By providing access to valuable resources and fostering a culture of collaboration, the summit aims to propel Filipino professionals to new heights of success and innovation.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist, said: “Since the inception of The Filipino Times in 2013, our commitment has been to provide information and knowledge that will make the lives of Filipinos better, wherever they are in the world. Key to enhancing their lives is influencing the perception of the world about the Filipinos that is why it has also been our advocacy to uplift the image of Filipinos through our signature events like Filipino Times Watchlist – Top Architects and Engineers Awards & Summit.

There are currently around 3.5 million Filipinos in MENA where a big percentage of them are working in the engineering and architectural fields. These professionals have been designing the blueprint for prosperity, driving growth in the Middle East and North African region and leaving an indelible imprint in the region’s bellwether sectors through sustainable masterplans that outlast generations.

The Filipino Times Watchlist gives a spotlight on these remarkable contributions and serves as a conduit for unity, forging bonds among Filipinos worldwide and serving as a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and excellence.”

After the Summit, the second edition of the TFT Watchlist Awards will take place, drawing hundreds to honor Filipino excellence in architecture and engineering in the region.

Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group, emphasized, “This event celebrates the outstanding contributions of Filipino professionals, who tirelessly shape the architectural and engineering landscape of the Middle East. Their contributions not only exemplify excellence but also serve as an inspiration for future generations, reminding us of the limitless potential within our community.”

Registration for the TFT Watchlist summit is now open, offering Filipino professionals in the Middle East a chance to participate in this transformative event for free. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and chart a course for a sustainable future in architecture and engineering.

Visit this link to register for FREE : https://thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/