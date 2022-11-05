PPIE 2022 OPENS: Philippines’ top property developers woo OFWs in Dubai with latest housing, condo deals

The 8th edition of the Philippines’ largest international investment and property show opens today, Nov. 5, at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai.

Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2022, which brings together heavyweight Philippines property developers in a single location to showcase their best and most affordable projects, runs until Nov. 6.

The free event is an opportunity for Filipinos in the UAE as PPIE exhibitors roll out their best and latest investment promo deals.

As a result of PPIE’s presence in the UAE real estate events over the years, thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been able to make sound investments for themselves and their family’s future.

PPIE also hosts a number of seminars and forums, which are designed to suit the needs of investors–from investment needs to self-improvement and career talks.

Through its various activities, PPIE hopes to inspire Filipino in the UAE to make real estate a part of their long-term financial plan.

The biggest banks, insurance firms, government-backed financial, investment, and savings institutions, money transfer firms, and service providers have continuously been in attendance.

To register, click here: ppie.ae