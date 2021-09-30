One world, one future: EXPO 2020 Dubai begins

This is a time like no other in the history of the UAE as Expo 2020 Dubai has finally begun, marking the beginning of six incredible months for 192 participating countries and millions of visitors, who will get to experience the world in one place.

Billed as “The World’s Safest and Most Connected Show”, the largest major event in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asian regions officially opened to the public as of October 1.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: “We promised to organize the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future. Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning

gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished.”

Expo 2020 Dubai banks on its central theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ across all of the 192 participating countries – the biggest number of participating countries to date for an expo, another leaf in the run up for the UAE’s celebration of its Golden Jubilee this December.

A star-studded opening ceremony attended by the UAE leadership and changemakers in the region last September 30 was witnessed virtually by millions worldwide through viewing parties across 430 locations in the UAE, and through Expo 2020 Dubai’s social media channels.

Despite this critical phase in the history of mankind, the UAE and all the participating nations have successfully built their own pavilions to showcase various aspects of their countries progress in many facets.

The global event is extra special for the Philippines, whose ‘Bangkota’ pavilion stands proud at the Expo site, because it’s the country’s biggest participation in any world’s fair to date.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, added that beyond an enthralling visual experience, Expo 2020 Dubai will also prepare the UAE and the world and help to get it on track towards the next innovative steps for humanity’s progress across three themes: Mobility, Sustainability, and Opportunity, for the betterment of the planet.

“Expo 2020 looks forward to welcoming the world to Dubai, and we intend to not only honour the UAE’s incredible accomplishments, but also to enable action toward a better future for both people and planet, delivering further prosperity for our nation for the next 50 years and beyond,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

Experience the impossible

In the past centuries of Expos around the world since the 1850s, the mega event was known to host what at the time were ‘modern wonders’ that the world has benefitted from or marveled at ever since. This includes Paris’ launch of the Eiffel Tower during the 1889 fair, the first Ferris Wheel at Chicago in 1893, as well as the launch of the first-ever X-ray machine, telephone, and television broadcasts.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s answers for its next-gen innovative technology include a first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Hyperloop transport, where visitors will see one of its full-scape hyperloop cargo pods and get the opportunity to take a seat in a cutaway passenger pod at DP World’s FLOW pavilion.

The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ will guide visitors to an audiovisual storytelling of the 4,000 year diaspora of Filipinos worldwide across several areas filled with unique artistic creations put to life by some of the Philippines’ most talented artists.

Travel the world

Expo 2020 Dubai is as a must-visit travel destination for both tourists and residents alike. The 438-hectare-wide Expo will host 192 countries including the Philippines’ very own ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at its Sustainability District.

Visitors will experience over 50 kinds of cuisines from around the world across 200 F&B outlets, as well as 60 live events every day – making your Expo 2020 trip a unique experience each visit. These events and exhibitions include a comprehensive arts and culture program that has commissioned creative public artworks and installations, as well as musical programs that add to the overall ambiance as visitors walk through pavilions and common areas.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is optimistic that the Expo 2020 Dubai will bring about a positive change for the world as it is set to become the venue where the world will witness many ‘firsts’ to help modernize and ease the life of billions globally, while maintaining the commitment to a greener, better future.

“We look forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions, who will join in the making of a better tomorrow for humanity,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

His Highness added: “Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future. The world will soon meet in Dubai to discover new paths for progress and prosperity and shape a future that will enable communities to thrive and overcome various challenges.”