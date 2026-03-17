Nearly 600 served in Riyadh Ramadan Iftar initiative

In a celebration of compassion and community spirit, the Las Damas de Rizal – Central Region Chapter, KSA, together with the Knights of Rizal, Central Region Chapter, KSA, successfully carried out the Ramadan Iftar Giving Initiative on March 13, 2026, in Riyadh.

Nearly 600 iftar packs were distributed to passersby preparing to break their fast, offering nourishment and support to members of the community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Despite regional uncertainties, the organizations remained committed to humanitarian service, reflecting their shared mission of compassion, unity, and community support.

President of Las Damas de Rizal – Central Region Chapter Lady Divina Asug expressed gratitude to the Lady Officers, the Knights of Rizal CRC KSA, Kabataang Pangarap ni Rizal, volunteers, and sponsors whose generosity made the initiative possible.

“Your kindness and generosity truly embody the spirit of Ramadan—sharing blessings, compassion, and hope with others,” she said.

Special recognition was also given to Lady Dr. Irene Tanael who chaired the event and ensured its successful implementation.