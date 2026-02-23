Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

United Global Filipinos supports OFW cancer warriors in Abu Dhabi gift-giving event

Kristine Erika Agustin

Fifty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Abu Dhabi battling cancer received gift packs during a special event organized by the United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century (UGFTC).

Held on Feb. 21 under the theme “Standing Together for Hope, Care & Compassion,” the gift-giving ceremony brought together 118 attendees at a gathering aimed at supporting the cancer warriors and highlighting their courage and resilience.

“Because of everyone’s generosity and unity, we were able to distribute 50 thoughtfully prepared gift packs to our brave OFW cancer warriors. It was NOT just a simple gathering — it was an evening filled with love, encouragement, inspiration, and genuine community support,” the UGFTC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The program opened with welcome remarks from Albert S. Sabado, Vice President for External Affairs, followed by an inspirational message from Dra. Aileen M. Villanueva, Regional Lady Premier of Las Damas de Rizal Middle East & Africa.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, served as guest of honor and delivered a keynote address.

Organizers expressed gratitude to collaborating groups for their support, including the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter, Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Knights of Rizal Emarat – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Dubai UAE Sandigan Eagles Club, Dubai UAE Sandigan Lady Eagles Club, GBI-TUG Peacemaker – Abu Dhabi Chapter, Imprenta Design & Artwork, and Blackbox Travel & Tourism.

The event also featured a message from Francis Paul John Rosana, President and Founder of OFW cancer warriors, and closing remarks from Red Capuyan, Vice President for internal affairs.

