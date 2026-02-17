Filipino community in Riyadh holds blood drive, draws over 60 donors

Love and compassion were on full display as members of the Filipino community in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gathered for a life-saving cause.

A total of 64 donors from various Filipino organizations and individual volunteers participated in the blood donation drive organized by Las Damas de Rizal – Central Region Chapter held on Feb. 13.

Held under the theme “Give Blood, Give Love: Straight from the Heart,” the campaign took place at the Blood Bank Unit of King Fahad Medical City, highlighting the Filipino community’s enduring bayanihan spirit even while abroad.

The event was attended by Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Raymond Balatbat, along with Dominador Salanga, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh, and Virgilio Viloria, Police Attaché of the Philippine Embassy, who expressed support for the initiative.

The campaign was made possible through the collaboration of multiple organizations, namely: