United Global Filipinos holds first Friendship Bowling Cup in Abu Dhabi

The United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century held its first Friendship Bowling Cup in Abu Dhabi, bringing together 15 teams from Filipino organizations under the theme “One Community. One Cup. One Goal.”

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE Chapter won the inaugural tournament, held Dec. 13, 2025.

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers–Abu Dhabi Chapter placed first runner-up, while FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi and the Knights of Rizal–Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter tied for second runner-up.

In the individual standings, Engr. Roque Madregalejos Jr. of IIEE Abu Dhabi placed first, followed by Engr. Mansueto C. Gillo Jr., also of IIEE Abu Dhabi, in second, while Dave J. Osorio of FIPA Schools–Abu Dhabi placed third.

The tournament highlighted the growing role of recreational sports in bringing overseas Filipinos together beyond the workplace.

