Over 100 Filipinos join blood donation drive in Abu Dhabi

More than 100 members of the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi came together for the third season of the blood donation drive, organized by the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE and United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century.

A total of 112 registrants participated in the event at Seha Blood Bank Services on Feb. 7, successfully donating 61 units of whole blood and platelets, marking another milestone in the community’s efforts to support patients in need.

The blood drive was attended by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, who joined representatives from various Filipino organizations in support of the initiative.

The event featured participation from 19 Filipino community organizations, namely:

  • Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines – EMEA
  • FLYBB Blackbox Travel and Tourism
  • Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter
  • Imprenta
  • Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter
  • Dubai UAE Sandigan Eagles Club
  • The Global Filipino Community and Associates
  • Guardians Brotherhood Incorporated
  • GBI-TUG Peacemaker Regional Chapter UAE
  • Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE
  • Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi
  • Isabelino Ako
  • Queen Saba
  • OFW GMAC Abu Dhabi UAE Chapter
  • Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – Abu Dhabi
  • Pag-Iribang Bicolnon sa Abu Dhabi
  • Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Abu Dhabi
  • Knights of Rizal – Al Ain Chapter
  • Knights of Rizal – Al Dafra Chapter

The drive highlights the importance of regular blood donation and encourages active participation among the Filipino community in the UAE.

