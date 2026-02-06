Community NewsLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino community in Abu Dhabi invited to join blood donation drive

The Filipino community in Abu Dhabi is invited to join the third season of the blood donation drive organized by the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – UAE and United Global Filipinos.

With participation from several Filipino community organizations, the drive will take place on Feb. 7, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to register in advance via this Google Form.

Eligible donors should:

  • Be 18 to 65 years old and weigh at least 50 kg
  • Be in good general health
  • Have blood pressure between 100/50 and 180/90 mm Hg, pulse rate between 50 and 100 beats per minute, and a temperature not exceeding 37.5°C
  • Present a valid Emirates ID
  • Not have donated blood in the last 56 days

Travel to malaria-endemic countries, recent tattoos (3-4 month waiting period), surgery, certain medications, chronic or infectious diseases, and pregnancy or lactation may temporarily prevent donation.

Individuals with A, A-negative, B, B-negative, AB, or AB-negative blood types are strongly encouraged to donate platelets.

The blood donation drive offers the community an opportunity to come together and support lifesaving efforts in Abu Dhabi.

