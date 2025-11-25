Filipino-led multicultural children’s choir bags top award at music competition in Dubai

A Filipino-led, multicultural children’s choir captured the Grand Prix Award in the Choir Category at the Young Talent Music Competition 2025 held in Dubai.

Formed under the guidance of Filipino music educator and vocal coach Elipas Sibua, the ECS Singers bring together members from the Philippines, India, Indonesia, the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, reflecting the rich diversity of Dubai’s youth arts community.

On Nov. 22, the 24-member ensemble performed “A Million Dreams,” arranged in four-part harmony by Sibua, showcasing the choir’s vocal range, dynamic balance, and expressive skill.

Sibua said the achievement demonstrates what young voices can accomplish when given discipline, encouragement, and creative space.

Despite being newly formed, the choir already includes award-winning vocalists who have competed in both local and international competitions.

The ECS Singers ensemble includes:

Kate Ricafort

Natalia Dsouza

Jilliene Buenavista

Kirstin Reyes

Celine Madison Matondo

Olivia Sheel

Kourtney Johnson

Rhoven Vinuya

Edrei Fornales

Chloe Sarah Dsouza

Khalifa Budiarsya

Kristian Josh Surigao

Keara Blanco

Camilla Ayeesha Emperado

Laila Tiamzon

Cedric Mutuc

Zairah Alexine Ragat

Ryleigh Ramonada

KZ Johnson

Heinrich Agsaullo

Heera Agsaullo

Archee Austria

Haezekiah Arevalo

Several choir members also earned top placements in individual categories, namely:

Junior Vocalists

1st Place: Arina Bocharnicova

2nd Place: Celine Madison Matondo

3rd Place: Kirstin Reyes

Junior Vocalist

1st Place: Carlos Miguel

2nd Place: Shivani Krishnalal

3rd Place: Kourtney Johnson

Senior Instrumentalist

2nd Place: Zain Younis

The Young Talent Music Competition is an annual music contest in Dubai, open to students from all schools across the UAE.