Filipino-led multicultural children’s choir bags top award at music competition in Dubai

A Filipino-led, multicultural children’s choir captured the Grand Prix Award in the Choir Category at the Young Talent Music Competition 2025 held in Dubai.
Formed under the guidance of Filipino music educator and vocal coach Elipas Sibua, the ECS Singers bring together members from the Philippines, India, Indonesia, the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, reflecting the rich diversity of Dubai’s youth arts community.
On Nov. 22, the 24-member ensemble performed “A Million Dreams,” arranged in four-part harmony by Sibua, showcasing the choir’s vocal range, dynamic balance, and expressive skill.
Sibua said the achievement demonstrates what young voices can accomplish when given discipline, encouragement, and creative space.
Despite being newly formed, the choir already includes award-winning vocalists who have competed in both local and international competitions.
The ECS Singers ensemble includes:
- Kate Ricafort
- Natalia Dsouza
- Jilliene Buenavista
- Kirstin Reyes
- Celine Madison Matondo
- Olivia Sheel
- Kourtney Johnson
- Rhoven Vinuya
- Edrei Fornales
- Chloe Sarah Dsouza
- Khalifa Budiarsya
- Kristian Josh Surigao
- Keara Blanco
- Camilla Ayeesha Emperado
- Laila Tiamzon
- Cedric Mutuc
- Zairah Alexine Ragat
- Ryleigh Ramonada
- KZ Johnson
- Heinrich Agsaullo
- Heera Agsaullo
- Archee Austria
- Haezekiah Arevalo
Several choir members also earned top placements in individual categories, namely:
Junior Vocalists
- 1st Place: Arina Bocharnicova
- 2nd Place: Celine Madison Matondo
- 3rd Place: Kirstin Reyes
Junior Vocalist
- 1st Place: Carlos Miguel
- 2nd Place: Shivani Krishnalal
- 3rd Place: Kourtney Johnson
Senior Instrumentalist
- 2nd Place: Zain Younis
The Young Talent Music Competition is an annual music contest in Dubai, open to students from all schools across the UAE.